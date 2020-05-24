Man wanted on active warrants for suspended license arrested in Boston, gun recovered

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man wanted on three active warrants for driving with a suspended license was arrested on Saturday in Boston, authorities said.

Officers conducting a motor vehicle stop on Harold Street around 5:30 p.m. went to issue the driver, Rahzell Brown-Woodward, 20, of Brockton, a traffic infraction and discovered that he had active warrants out of Brockton, Quincy and Stoughton for operating after revocation or suspension, police said.

He was driving with a suspended license at the time and was placed under arrest, according to police.

Three passengers were asked to exit the vehicle when police say Jerry Pierre-Louis, 21, of Mattapan discarded his firearm onto the rear seat of the vehicle.

Officers seized the handgun and arrested Pierre-Louis for carrying a loaded firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, police said.

Both men will be arraigned in Roxbury District Court at a later date.

