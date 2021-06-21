TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A man wanted on multiple warrants was arrested following a SWAT standoff in Tewksbury on Sunday.

Brandon Mucci, 21, who is currently homeless out of Lowell, had warrants issued for his arrest out of Lowell District Court of assault and battery, threats to commit a crime, two counts of larceny under $1,200, and two counts of trespassing, according to Tewksbury police.

Investigators learned that Mucci was staying at Motel 6 and when they approached his room, Mucci locked the door shut and refused to come out, police said.

Officers at the scene learned that Mucci had a knife in his possession, which he refused to throw out of the room, police added.

A second person was also allegedly in the room with him.

NEMLEC SWAT was activated after multiple failed attempts to persuade Mucci to surrender and because Mucci made statements that he would harm himself, according to police.

The SWAT team breached the door to the motel room and placed Mucci under arrest without incident, police said.

He is slated to be arraigned Monday in Lowell District Court for the outstanding warrants and an additional charge of carrying a dangerous weapon.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)