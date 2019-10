BOSTON (WHDH) - A man wanted on strangulation and assault and battery charges was arrested at the MBTA State Street Station after officers noticed him smoking a cigarette near a “No Smoking” sign, police said.

Aaron Souza, 42, was arrested on a warrant out of East Boston.

It’s unclear when he will be arraigned.

