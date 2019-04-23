ORLANDO (WHDH) — An Easter Bunny hopped to the rescue when a man and woman got into a fight on a Florida sidewalk Sunday night.

Antoine McDonald was wearing a bunny costume while out with friends in Orlando when he witnessed the the pair fighting.

“I got over there; tried to break up the fight and then with me trying to break up the fight, it led him to get on top of her and hit her,” he recalled, “so then I had to try different methods, basically to break up the fight, which actually worked.”

Officers showed up seconds later and immediately thought the whole thing was a hoax.

“The officer came up to me and said, ‘Listen, if you do that again, I’m gonna arrest you and the damn bunny suit,'” McDonald said.

However, McDonald claims it was a real fight and he was just stepping in to help.

“I just rushed over there,” he explained. “I didn’t say, ‘Hey, look at this.’ No, I just rushed over there, so it was a real deal, nothing fake.”

No arrests were made following the brawl.

The next day McDonald went back to the scene in the costume and took pictures with people who saw a video recording of the fight.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)