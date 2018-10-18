Man who accused Bryon Hefner of sexual assault drops civil lawsuit

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man who accused former State Sen. President Stan Rosenberg’s estranged husband of sexual assault has dropped his civil lawsuit, his attorney said.

In a statement Thursday morning, attorney Mitchell Garabedian announced that he filed a Motion For Voluntary Dismissal With Prejudice on behalf of his client on Wednesday, which was unopposed by Hefner’s defense attorneys.

“Although the dismissal at the request of the Plaintiff leaves many unanswered questions, I cannot provide further comment because of the pending criminal case,” Garabedian said in a statement. “Commenting substantively at this time would not be appropriate.”

Hefner, 31, pleaded guilty in August to making hundreds of prank phone calls to McLean Hospital while he was a patient there.

He is currently facing charges of sexual assault, criminal lewdness, and distributing photos without consent.

