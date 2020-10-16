Man who allegedly burned Biden/Harris hay bales ordered held without bail

DALTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A judge ordered a man accused of setting a hay bale display supporting Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on fire be held without bail Friday.

Lonnie Durfee, 49, of Dalton was arraigned at Central Berkshire District Court Tuesday on a charge of burning personal property after allegedly burning bales of hay wrapped in plastic that read “USA Vote Biden Harris 2020″ across from the Holiday Brook Farm Friday.

Prosecutors argued he was a risk to the public.

“Mr. Durfee’s record shows that he has engaged in a pattern of domestic violence, including strangulation, a strong indicator of potential lethality,” District Attorney Andrea Harrington said. Mr. Durfee’s recent arson allegations are particularly concerning in light of his violent history because he is escalating his hostility against the public at large,”

