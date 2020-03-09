Man who allegedly kidnapped, raped woman after posing as Uber driver to face judge

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man who allegedly kidnapped a woman while posing as an Uber driver outside a Boston bar before driving her to his Rhode Island home and raping her earlier this year is expected to face a judge on Monday.

Alvin Campbell Jr. is slated to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on rape and kidnapping charges.

Campbell Jr. pretended to be a ride-share driver outside a bar in Boston during the early morning hours of Dec. 7 before bringing a woman back to his Rhode Island home, where he sexually assaulted the victim, authorities said.

The suspect is also being investigated for two additional sexual assault incidents that allegedly took place in Suffolk County in 2016 and 2017, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

In January, Campbell Jr. was ordered held on $250,000 cash bail after pleading not guilty to the charges against him.

Alvin Campbell Jr. is the brother of Boston City Councilor Andrea Campbell.

