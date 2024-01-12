MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man accused of stabbing a police dog with a screwdriver during a standoff in Manchester, New Hampshire died Friday, hours after he was shot by police, officials said.

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella and New Hampshire State Police Colonel Mark Hall in a joint statement said the incident started around 9:30 a.m. when Manchester police officers responded to the area of Pine Street and Plummer Street and spotted a suspicious man.

Officials said officers chased the man and eventually found him hiding inside a stolen vehicle.

The man later refused commands to get out of the vehicle, according to Formella and Hall, and at one point allegedly stabbed a police K-9 while officers tried to take him into custody.

Officials said the man, identified as Jake Chiaradonna, fled on foot before he again assaulted the K-9 “and confronted officers around the side of a building.” Officials said one officer shot Chiaradonna during the struggle.

“[It was] scary!” said Olga Hannon, a resident who lives near the scene. “I’ve been here for five years and we have never had anything happen, like ever.”

Residents like Hannon described hearing police use a loudspeaker to communicate with the suspect before the incident escalated.

Chiaradonna was taken to a local hospital Friday where he later died.

Officials said no law enforcement officers were physically injured.

The injured K-9 was taken to a veterinarian where officials said it was treated and later released.

“Duke’s been here, been a K9 for six-and-a-half, seven years,” Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg told 7NEWS. “A good dog – did what is asked of him and, unfortunately, sometimes we’ve got to put these K9s in harm’s way.”

While an investigation was ongoing, law enforcement sources on Friday told 7NEWS Chiaradonna appeared to be the suspect behind an armed bank robbery that occurred in Newington earlier in the week.

Formella and Hall confirmed Chiaradonna was a suspect in a robbery but did not provide any further information.

Investigators remained on scene in Manchester Friday night, with crime tape in place around the site of this shooting.

