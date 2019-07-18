Man who allegedly stabbed woman in Belmont before leading police on chase to face judge

BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who allegedly stabbed a woman in Belmont before leading police on a chase that came to a crashing end in Cambridge will face a judge on Thursday afternoon, authorities announced.

Hector Romero, 51, of Belmont, is slated to be arraigned in Cambridge District Court on charges including armed assault with intent to murder, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, two counts of wanton destruction of property under $1,200, wanton destruction of property over $1,200, and failure to stop for police, according to Elizabeth Vlock, spokeswoman for Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s Office.

Officers responding to a reported altercation at a home on Patrtidge Lane around 9:40 a.m. on Wednesday found a woman suffering from apparent stab wounds, officials said.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital. There was no immediate word on her condition.

Romero allegedly fled the scene, leading police on a chase through Arlington before crashing his car in Cambridge.

He was arrested and taken to an area hospital to be treated for injuries he suffered in the crash.

Investigators say Romero and the victim knew each other.

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)