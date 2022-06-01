MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Winchendon man is due in Milford District Court Wednesday, facing charges of tampering with women’s cars in Milford. He is suspected for similar acts in other towns, officials said Tuesday.

Milford police arrested Alexander Yee, 39, Tuesday after numerous reports of a man tampering with women’s cars over the weekend. Several women reported man flattening their tires or filling their gas tanks with water then offering to drive them home, according to a statement issued by the department.

“This is very disturbing behavior,” said Deputy Police Chief John Sanchioni, who said Yee was on probation for similar charges and was wearing a GPS tracker when he was arrested. He added that Yee did the crimes because “he enjoys seeing people disabled.”

Charges are expected from other towns as well.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)