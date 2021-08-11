ANKENY, Iowa (WHDH) — A man is set to go to trial after authorities say he threatened to blow up a McDonald’s for not including dipping sauce with his chicken McNuggets in Ankeny, Iowa.

Robert Golwitzer Jr., 42, appeared in court last week and pleaded not guilty to second-degree harassment, KCCI reported.

He originally faced a felony charge of making a false report of explosive or incendiary device.

Golwitzer’s trial date has been scheduled for Oct. 4.

The 42-year-old allegedly admitted that he threatened to blow up the fast-food restaurant on SW State Street back in June after complaining about not receiving dipping sauce with his McNuggets.

