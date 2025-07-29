BOSTON (WHDH) - A Leominster man will serve five years of probation for attacking a flight attendant on a Logan-bound plane from Los Angeles in 2023.

Francisco Torres, 33, was charged with one count of interference and attempted interference with flight crew members and attendants using a dangerous weapon.

Video from passengers on the plane shows Torres threatening to “kill every man on the plane” and saying he is “taking over the plane.”

Officials said a fellow flight attendant witnessed Torres near an emergency door, saying he believed Torres tampered with it.

Officials said Torres soon got out of his seat, thrusted toward a flight attendant with a broken metal spoon and hit them in the “neck area” three times before passengers tackled and restrained him with help from the flight crew.

Torres said in court on Tuesday, “I just wanted to say sorry and sorry to the flight attendants.” In response, the judge cut Torres off and said, “I just need to ask what were you thinking when you tried to take the plane down?”

Torres said, “I wasn’t thinking, I’m sorry your honor.”

Torres is to not have any contact with any involved flight attendants, and if he wants to fly, he must get permission from the court.

