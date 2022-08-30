MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of trying to steal a woman’s purse, then biting and stabbing the delivery driver who stepped in to help pled not guilty to several charges he faced in Malden District Court in Medford.

The suspect stood in the courtroom behind a wall, out of view of the cameras in court. He was held without bail and will reappear in court for a dangerousness hearing in September.

The suspect, Jason Seay, 26, of Peabody, was arrested by police Monday after he was tackled and held down by a Good Samaritan.

As 7NEWS previously reported, Malden Police were first called to the area of Chestnut Street for reports of a robbery around 1:15 p.m. Monday.

Officers who arrived there soon found the robbery suspect struggling with a delivery driver.

A neighbor told 7NEWS the delivery driver was bringing groceries to her home when the struggle happened behind her building.

Police said during the struggle, the suspect allegedly bit the individual in the arm before pulling out a knife and stabbing him in the leg.

“He bit me in these three places,” said 21-year-old Ryan Dos Santos of Everett as he showed reporters his wounds after receiving medical attention. “It (all started with) some woman screaming in one of those houses in the back, screaming for help. A couple of seconds later, we saw the guy coming out, I think he jumped the fence, probably. He saw us, started running, I went after him, don’t know why.”

Photos from a witness showed multiple bite marks on the delivery driver’s left arm, as well as blood coming from his right leg after he was stabbed by what police think was a folding knife. He received stitches in his leg.

Dos Santos explained the whole thing happened fast, but that when he saw the opportunity, he tackled the suspect, holding him down until police arrived.

Neighbors told 7NEWS they think officers were able to get to the scene quickly because police were working a detail at a nearby T station due to the Orange Line shutdown.

Officers were able to arrest the suspect, 26-year-old Jason Seay of Peabody, who is now facing multiple charges and will be arraigned at Malden District Court Tuesday.

Police said the woman who had her purse stolen had been leaving a T stop when Seay allegedly started following her. She was uninjured during the theft and was able to get her purse back.

Later in the evening, Dos Santos returned to his vehicle after the sun had set, finishing the grocery delivery he had started. He said if need be, he would do it all again.

“I don’t think it’s that big of a deal, I did what every good citizen should do,” he said. “I don’t know if they would, but should. That’s it.”

