Man who brutally murdered engaged Boston doctors sentenced to life in prison

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Chelsea man who beat, bound, and stabbed a pair of engaged doctors to death with a carving night inside their upscale South Boston condo in 2017 was sentenced Friday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

A Suffolk County grand jury on Tuesday returned guilty verdicts against 33-year-old Bampumim Teixeira in the murders of Dr. Lina Bolanos and Dr. Richard Field.

Judge Mitchell Kaplan forced Teixeira to watch the sentencing hearing on a video monitor in another room following a pair of outbursts earlier in the week. He was given the opportunity to make a statement before his sentence was announced but opted not to speak.

Teixeira, a former concierge at the Macallen Building on Dorchester Avenue where the doctors lived, duct-taped Field and Bolanos before brutally murdering them on the night of May 5, 2017. They were said to be found in pools of blood.

Teixeira was yanked out of court Tuesday morning after he started verbally assaulting Suffolk County Assistant District Attorney John Pappas, who had presided over the prosecution’s double murder case.

He was then quickly grabbed by court officers after he made derogatory remarks and threatened to sexually assault Pappas’ wife.

Moments before the jury announced their guilty verdicts on Tuesday afternoon, Teixeira brought Field’s family to tears when he yelled out, “Do you want to know his last words?” Officers swarmed him again and ushered him away.

The jury began deliberating on Monday after lawyers made their closing arguments.

During part of an hour-and-a-half police interview that was played in court last week, Teixeira told investigators that he was having an affair with Bolanos and that Field stabbed his fiancee to death after walking in on them

Teixeira also claimed he killed Field in an act of self-defense.

Field and Bolanos planned to get married, have children, and open a health clinic in the Bahamas for those who are less fortunate.

