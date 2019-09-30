Man who changed name to ‘Sexy Vegan’ accused of sexually assaulting his dog

(WHDH) — A man who legally changed his name to “Sexy Vegan” is facing criminal charges after authorities say he shared a video on social media that allegedly showed him sexually assaulting his dog.

Hansel DeBartolo III, 37, of West Hollywood, California, pleaded not guilty on Friday to one misdemeanor count each of sexual assault on an animal and posting obscene matter, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

On Sept. 5, Vegan allegedly posted a video depicting “inappropriate behavior” with a pit bull, prosecutors said.

Shirley Miller, a spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Department, told KHTS that Vegan could be seen “performing an act of bestiality.”

Vegan’s bail was set at $35,000. He is due back in court on Oct. 10.

An investigation is ongoing.

