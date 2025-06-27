FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who crashed his pickup truck into a Fall River daycare facility on Thursday is now facing charges.

Police said the man also struck a fire hydrant and blew out a tire before colliding into KinderCare Learning Center.

The driver failed field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest, according to officials.

His charges include operating under the influence and leaving the scene of property damage.

