Man who died after being rescued from fire identified

MERRIMACK, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire authorities have identified a man who was rescued from his burning home, but later died.

Fire Marshal Paul Parisi said crews in Merrimack found the fire Thursday after responding to calls reporting a smell of smoke in the area. They rescued 62-year-old Merill Tye from the home, but he succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

Parisi said the cause of death was smoke inhalation.

The origin and cause of the fire is ongoing, but Parisi said it has focused on a few possible ignition sources that are accidental in nature.

