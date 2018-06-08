Man who dismembered father to be allowed outside hospital

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A Maine man who admitted killing and dismembering his father will be allowed to take short, supervised trips outside the psychiatric hospital where he is being treated.

In an order made public Thursday, a judge granted Leroy Smith III permission to leave Riverview Psychiatric Center in Augusta for up to three hours at a time. The Kennebec Journal reports that he will be supervised by hospital staff and required to stay within five miles of the facility.

Smith’s attorney says the plan was supported by the hospital and a state panel of psychiatrists and psychologists.

Smith was found not criminally responsible for the May 2014 death of his father, Leroy Smith II, in Gardiner. The younger Smith said he believed his father was poisoning him.

