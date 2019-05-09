Man who escaped transitional housing unit in Concord captured in Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man who escaped a minimum-security transitional housing unit in Concord, New Hampshire on Tuesday night was captured Thursday night in Manchester, police say.

Scott Gagne, 29, who failed to return to the New Hampshire State Prison’s North End Transitional Housing Unit at an agreed upon time and was placed on “escape” status Tuesday was arrested about 6 p.m. Thursday in Manchester, New Hampshire state police say.

He was found hiding inside a home and was placed under arrest without incident.

Gagne had been serving time for felony willful concealment and felony possession of a controlled drug.

Anyone that might have had contact with Gagne within the past two days is encouraged to contact state police at (603) 223-8626.

