Man who exited car after crash dies after being struck by SUV in Stoughton

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who got out of his car following a crash died after another vehicle struck him in Stoughton late Thursday night.

Troopers responding to reports of a multi-car crash around 11:30 p.m. learned that a 2020 Nissan Altima traveling on Route 24 southbound prior to exit 20 lost control and struck a guardrail, according to state police.

After striking the guardrail, the Nissan then reportedly hit a 2020 Honda Accord.

The driver of the Nissan, 34-year-old Brandon Rose, of Boston, exited his vehicle and was struck by a 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a 32-year-old Milton man, state police said.

Rose died as a result of his injuries.

A 25-year-old male passenger in the Nissan suffered minor injuries, while the drivers of the Honda and Jeep were not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

