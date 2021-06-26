WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - Police say a man shot and killed two people following a box truck crash in Winthrop on Saturday afternoon before he was fatally shot by police.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired and a large truck that had crashed into a building at the intersection of Shirley and Cross streets at 2:40 p.m. found a woman who had been shot half a block up from the crash scene and found the suspect and another man who had been shot in an alleyway, according to Police Chief Terence Delehanty.

Delehanty said at least one officer shot the suspect, who was armed with two weapons. The suspect was taken to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries and died at the hospital, police said, and both victims died as well.

An officer was taken to the hospital for evaluation but was not seriously injured, according to police. Delehanty said no one was in the house when the truck crashed into it, and while the truck also hit another car before crashing into the building, the two occupants of that car were not seriously injured.

After preliminary investigation, police said the male suspect may have stolen the truck, which is owned by a plumbing and drain company, before crashing it and hopping a fence to get away from the area. The suspect and victims have been identified but police are still notifying their families, Delehanty said.

