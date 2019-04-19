Man who grabbed woman, jumped in front of dump truck facing attempted murder charge

GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - A Beverly man who police say grabbed a woman and intentionally jumped in front of a dump truck Friday in Gloucester is facing an attempted murder charge, officials say.

Michael Baker, 41, will face a judge Monday on charges of attempted murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Officers responding about 11 a.m. to the area of 951 Washington St., found that Baker and a woman had been struck by a light-duty dump truck, police say.

Baker sustained serious injuries that are non-life-threatening. He was taken by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital.

The woman, whose name was not made public, sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and she was transported to a local hospital.

A preliminary investigation reveals that during a dispute, Baker allegedly abruptly picked up the woman and entered the roadway in the path of the truck where they were both struck, police say.

The driver remained at the scene and was cooperative with police.

“I saw two people laying there, a guy and a woman,” said Gary Hiltz, who witnessed the crash. “The guy was bleeding from the head. They were kind of laying next to each other.”

A concerned neighbor said the couple had been arguing in recent days.

“I heard days before, like yelling and arguing,” Joseph Calnan said. “There was a lot of commotion.”

The road was sealed off with crime tape for hours as detectives interviewed a number of witnesses.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)