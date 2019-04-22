Man who grabbed woman, jumped in front of dump truck in Gloucester held without bail

GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - A Beverly man who police say grabbed a woman and intentionally jumped in front of a dump truck Friday in Gloucester was ordered held without bail Monday on charges of attempted murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Officers responding about 11 a.m. to the area of 951 Washington St., found that Michael Baker, 41, and a woman had been struck by a light-duty dump truck, police say.

Baker sustained serious injuries that are non-life-threatening. He was taken by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital.

The woman, whose name was not made public, sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and she was transported to a local hospital.

A preliminary investigation reveals that during a dispute, Baker allegedly abruptly picked up the woman and entered the roadway in the path of the truck where they were both struck, police say.

The driver remained at the scene and was cooperative with police.

The road was sealed off with crime tape for hours as detectives interviewed a number of witnesses.

