NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - As police in New Hampshire ask for help tracking down a driver involved in hit-and-run, a former fire chief who provided aid to victims describes the scene of the crash.

Investigators are sharing a description of a car they said crashed into three people on a crosswalk last Wednesday before Thanksgiving. They believe the car was a dark colored Toyota Rav4, made sometime between 2006-2012, and it was last seen turning onto West Pearl Street from Main Street.

Everyone survived, and of the three people hit, only one had serious injuries.

Retired Deputy Chief of the Nashua, NH Fire Department, Michael O’Brien, was the Good Samaritan who jumped in to help the victims. O’Brien retired several years ago, but Wednesday night, he proved his skills are still fresh.

The 67-year-old rushed out of the Nashua New Hampshire tobacco shop he was in to Main Street and tended to one of the victims. On video, he can be seen wearing a white sweater as he helps responders.

“I just provided neck traction, made sure he was stable and keep him from moving,” O’Brien said. “He kept saying ‘I can get up’ and I was like ‘you’ll probably fall right back down!’ I says ‘relax, take it easy.'”

Of the driver, who fled after the crash, O’Brien said he’d like the culprit to “Come and face the music, do the right thing, come forward, identify yourself to the police department.”

Police said they are continuing to investigate the crash as they search for the driver involved. The shared photos match the description of the car, but are not photos of the involved car, they said.

