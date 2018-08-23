Man who killed 11-year-old girl in Methuen hit-and-run sentenced to jail

A Lawrence man who killed an 11-year-old girl in a hit-and-run crash last year will spend two-and-a-half to three years behind bars after pleading guilty on Thursday.

Steven Toro, 23, pleaded guilty in Salem District Court to hitting 11-year-old Jadee Soto as she was crossing Broadway street with her father around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 7 and leaving the scene.

“I’m not asking for forgiveness,” Toro said as he addressed the court. “Just know that I feel your pain.”

Prosecutors said that Toro admitted to a friend that he hit the girl by accident, but that he was afraid to come forward and admit his guilt.

The judge said that he believes Toro is truly sorry and declined to sentence him to the maximum of 10 years in prison. He will get credit for time served.

Soto’s mother, Jacqueleine Diaz, was dissatisfied with the ruling, saying Toro should have been sentenced to life in prison because she will no longer get to see her daughter.

“My daughter was no animal,” Diaz said as she walked out of court. “That was my baby.”

Soto’s family was even more emotional last month at another hearing where loved ones were allowed to read victim impact statements while the judge contemplated Toro’s sentencing.

Soto’s distraught family exchanged words with Toro’s family outside the courthouse, prompting a scuffle that resulted in one arrest and one injury. An angry mob charged at the entrance to the court’s prisoner garage, prompting officers to take action.

