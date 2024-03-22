BOSTON (WHDH) - A man who fatally shot a Boston police officer in 1993 has been arrested on criminal charges in Rhode Island, officials said.

North Providence police officers responding to a reported robbery at the Citizens Bank on Charles Street around 10 a.m. spoke with a woman who said a man punched her in the chest and took her deposit bag, according to police.

The woman said she was trying to deposit $12,665 in the bank for her employer, Family Dollar.

After an investigation, the suspect was identified as Joshua McCullough, 60, of Warwick, Rhode Island. He was arrested Thursday morning around 6 a.m. and was processed at North Providence Police Headquarters pending his arraignment in 3rd District Court on charges of first degree robbery and felony assault.

On February 19, 1993, McCullough, then named Terrell Muhammand, shot and killed Boston Police officer Thomas Rose while in police custody for suspicion of theft at a Boston Police precinct. He was charged with the murder of Officer Rose, and was sentenced to 26-30 years in prison for the crime. He served 15 years and was released in 2009.

McCullough was also arrested and charged with manslaughter for the shooting death of a Dorchester clerk in 1986. He served prison time for approximately 6 years.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)