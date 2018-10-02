Man who killed, dismembered roommate avoids life in prison after reaching plea deal

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Somerville man who authorities say beat, strangled and killed his elderly roommate will avoid life in prison after changing his previous plea of not guilty to guilty Tuesday.

Anthony Canajo, 58, appeared in Middlesex Superior Court, where he pleaded down from murder to a lesser charge of manslaughter after striking a deal with the prosecution.

Canajo murdered 66-year-old Vincent Lalli inside their Somerville apartment, cut up his body with a saw, placed his remains in plastic bags and dumped them in the woods in January 2014, according to prosecutor Nicole Allain.

Lalli’s remains were found behind Norwood’s Coakley Middle School. Additional remains were later found in Somerville.

“Investigators responded to the school and confirmed the presence of a dismembered human body inside of those bags,” Allain told the court. “In close proximity to the human remains were two dark-colored suitcases with blood on them.”

Lalli’s former wife delivered an emotional victim impact statement before a judge sentenced Canajo to 20 years behind bars.

“This was an unnecessary, horrific and brutal murder,” she said. “My family and I will never forgive you.”

Canajo will be required to serve 10 years of probation when he is released from prison in 2033. He will also be fitted with a GPS tracking device.

