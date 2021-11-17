BOSTON (WHDH) - A man is facing criminal charges after authorities say he led Massachusetts State Police troopers on a roughly 30-mile pursuit from Hopkinton to Boston early Wednesday morning.

Matthew Goewey, 32, of Torrington, Connecticut, pleaded not guilty in Westboro District Court to charges of negligent operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, marked lanes violation, negligent operation in a work zone, and failure to stop/yield to traffic signs.

A trooper attempted to stop a vehicle that had been reported to be operating erratically on the Mass. Pike eastbound in Hopkinton just after 1:15 a.m., but Goewey failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated, according to state police.

Goewey entered a road construction work zone on the Mass. Pike in Southboro, at which point state police say the pursuit was terminated.

A short time later, a trooper saw that Goewey’s vehicle had cleared the road construction zone on the Mass. Pike in Natick and the pursuit began again, state police said.

Additional troopers deployed tire deflation devices along the way, which ultimately caused all four tires on Goewey’s vehicle to deflate. His vehicle eventually came to a stop on Interstate 93 southbound in Dorchester.

Goewey was evaluated at the scene by Boston EMS and then taken into custody.

During Wednesday’s arraignment, prosecutors stated that Goewey admitted to suffering from schizophrenia and that he had been inconsistent with taking his medication.

A judge set Goewey’s bail at $1,000. He is due back in court next month.

An investigation remains ongoing.

