RIVERSIDE, Calif. (WHDH) — Police in Riverside, California are hoping that a caricature will help them track down a man accused of stealing $500 from the artist.

The suspect approached a caricature artist at the Festival of Lights on Dec. 5 just before midnight and asked for a portrait of himself, Riverside police said.

The victim finished the caricature when the suspect allegedly grabbed the artist’s bag of money and took off.

The suspect is described as a black man in his early 20s, standing 5-feet, 1-inch tall with an average build, black hair and a mustache.

He was last seen wearing a blue and red jacket, white undershirt, black pants and a red hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Jeff Putnam at (951) 826-2054 or jputnam@riversideca.gov.

