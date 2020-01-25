Man who left Boston city councilor hateful message calls to apologize

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s first Latina city councilor says a man who left her a hateful voicemail has apologized.

At-Large Councilor Julia Mejia made the voicemail public earlier in the week, sharing it on social media.

“You lady, are a criminal and by the way, how much more do you want to leech off us, the taxpayers,” the voicemail says in part. “Apples don’t fall far from the tree. Your mother was a criminal too for coming over here illegally. You have no respect for our laws.”

Mejia said the man called her to apologize for the words of hate.

“I was really surprised,” Megia said. “I mean he talked to me about being a Vietnam War Vet. He talked about the fact that his mom came to this country from Ireland when she was 13 years old. And he was trying to find ways to identify with me and helping me understand that he gets it and that he wasn’t a racist.”

Mejia said she hopes to meet with the man in person at some point.

