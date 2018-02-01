Man who made food run after hitting pedestrian pleads guilty

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) – A Massachusetts man police say made a Taco Bell run after striking and killing a pedestrian with his vehicle has been sentenced to up to six years in prison.

The Republican newspaper reports that 68-year-old Robert Loranger, of Springfield, was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to charges including motor vehicle homicide while operating under the influence of alcohol.

Prosecutors say Loranger struck 51-year-old Harry Fernandez late in the morning on Sept. 9, 2016, drove from the scene, and went to a Taco Bell drive-thru.

Loranger originally told police he thought he hit a cardboard box. In court Wednesday, he told the judge he doesn’t remember striking anyone because he had been drinking.

His lawyer sought a lighter sentence, saying his client has health issues and alcohol abuse has ruined his life.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)