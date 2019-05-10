Man who posed as Army veteran pleads guilty to larceny

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who posed as an Army veteran pleaded guilty Thursday to larceny, officials say.

Jeremy Wilson, 45, pleaded guilty in Middlesex Superior Court to forgery, uttering forged documents, three counts of larceny over $250, credit card fraud over $250, and being a common and notorious thief, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Cambridge Police Commissioner Branville Bard Jr. have announced in a joint statement.

Wilson was sentenced to six to seven years in state prison.

He is currently serving seven to 14 years in prison on charges out of New York. He will serve his Massachusetts sentence after the completion of his New York committed time.

Officials say in December 2015, Wilson obtained a check with the account information of a Cambridge-based design company and used blank check stock, a computer, and a printer to create new checks using the bank routing number and account number from the original check.

Wilson then deposited the checks into a bank account he created under the name Jeremiah Asimov-Beckingham and was able to net $70,000 in withdrawals before the bank determined that the checks were counterfeit, officials say.

On Dec. 1 and Dec. 3, 2015, Wilson allegedly went to the City of Cambridge Veterans’ Services Department and claimed to be Asimov-Beckingham, a recently discharged Army veteran in need of financial help, and presented a forged discharge document as evidence.

Based on the forged document and other information, Wilson received a check for $1,310 from the City of Cambridge.

On Dec. 6, 2015, Wilson broke into MIT labs in Cambridge and stole computers, monitors, and printers from the university and a departmental credit card.

He later used the MIT card to make over $5,000 of Internet purchases for military equipment, insignia, and uniforms.

In late December 2015, Wilson purchased a BMW X3 took off to New York, bringing the property he stole with him.

On Dec. 31, 2015, the New York Police Department was able to find the BMW X3 in a Manhattan parking garage.

Wilson was arrested on Jan. 4, 2016.

