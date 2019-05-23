Man who prompted frantic search in Framingham found with BB gun

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A search for a person possibly carrying a weapon in Framingham on Thursday morning ended when a man was found with a BB gun, officials said.

Officers responded to Speen and Newbury streets after they received a report of an armed man who was spotted in the area around 9:30 a.m., according to the Framingham Police Department.

The person in question was tracked down shortly before 11 a.m.

An investigation is ongoing.

UPDATE via @FraminghamPD: Individual was located. Item was identified as a BB gun. Incident is under investigation. — Framingham Fire (@FraminghamFire) May 23, 2019

Alert: Framingham police are actively searching the areas of Speen st and Newbury street for a report of a male wearing a red/black/grey checkered shirt, possibly carrying a weapon.

Observed one hour ago Please call 911 if you see this individual. — Framingham Police (@FraminghamPD) May 23, 2019

