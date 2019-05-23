Man who prompted frantic search in Framingham found with BB gun

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A search for a person possibly carrying a weapon in Framingham on Thursday morning ended when a man was found with a BB gun, officials said.
Officers responded to Speen and Newbury streets after they received a report of an armed man who was spotted in the area around 9:30 a.m., according to the Framingham Police Department.
The person in question was tracked down shortly before 11 a.m.
An investigation is ongoing.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)