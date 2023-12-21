WEST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 23-year-old West Bridgewater man who rented a room inside a home daycare was arrested Wednesday on a charge of receiving child pornography, officials announced.

The US Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts in a statement said Juan Levano was charged by criminal complaint and appeared in court in Boston following his arrest.

Levano remained in custody as of Thursday afternoon, officials said. Back in West Bridgewater, 7NEWS learned the daycare where Levano lived has been temporarily closed while the investigation into this case continues.

The US Attorney’s Office outlined allegations against Levano, saying “an investigation into an internet-based communications application used for the trafficking of child pornography identified Levano as a likely user of the platform.”

Officials said investigators executed search warrants at Levano’s residence on Wednesday morning, seizing “various electronic devices.”

Though officials said the residence where Levano rented a room is registered as a residential daycare, they said both Levano and the residence’s owner “denied that Levano worked at the residential daycare and denied that Levano had any contact with the children who attend it.”

While forensic analysis was ongoing Thursday, the US Attorney’s Office said a preliminary review of Levano’s phone “allegedly revealed that Levano was a member of several active groups on the platform that included the exchange of child pornography.”

“It is further alleged that more than 100 video and image files were identified, most of which appear to depict child pornography, and stored in a photo application on Levano’s phone,” officials said.

In addition to comments from the US Attorney’s Office, 7NEWS learned the state Department of Early Education and Care had launched its own investigation into this case as of Thursday.

The woman who operates the daycare where Levano allegedly lived reportedly agreed to voluntarily shut the facility down on Wednesday.

Originally set to expire on Friday, a state website showed the daycare’s license was recently renewed. Under the license, the daycare has a maximum capacity of 10 students.

