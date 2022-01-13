BOSTON (AP) — A Rhode Island man who authorities say rented an SUV that was used as the getaway car in a fatal Boston shooting in 2018 has been sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole.

Dewane Tse, 37, of Providence, was sentenced on Wednesday following his conviction last month on charges of first-degree murder and armed assault with intent to murder in the August 2018 killing of Yashua Amado, according to a statement from the Suffolk district attorney’s office. Tse was acquitted of a second charge of armed assault with intent to murder.

The gunman who fired several shots at the 29-year-old victim and another man as they sat in a vehicle has yet to be caught and remains unknown to authorities.

The investigation found that Tse had rented a red GMC Acadia two days before the shooting, prosecutors said. Surveillance video showed the same Acadia in the vicinity of the shooting, the gunman getting out and approaching the victim’s vehicle, and firing multiple shots, prosecutors said. The gunman then returned to the Acadia, which left the area.

Security camera video captured Tse returning the rented vehicle about an hour after Amado was shot, prosecutors said.

