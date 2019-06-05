Man who rents out rooms at his Westport home accused of raping woman

WESTPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who rents out rooms at his Westport home is facing charges after police say he sexually assaulted a woman there on Tuesday.

Aaron L. Groves III, 62, was arraigned Tuesday at the Fall River Justice Center on charges including rape, indecent assault and battery on a person over 14, and offering to engage in sexual conduct for a fee.

Officers responding to a reported sexual assault at 1 Bluebird Lane around 11 a.m. arrested Groves, according to the Westport Police Department.

Police say the victim told officers that she attempted to physically stop Groves but he allegedly continued his attack for several minutes. He eventually stopped and walked away.

The victim, who was visiting the home, claimed Groves had also offered to pay for sex days before the attack.

Groves is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing.

