Man who robbed North Attleboro bank while on first date sentenced to prison

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who robbed a bank in North Attleboro while on a first date with a woman he had just met online was sentenced last week to three years in state prison, authorities announced Tuesday.

Christopher Castillo, 33, of Chepachet, Rhode Island, pleaded guilty in Fall River Superior Court to charges including armed robbery and three counts of assault and battery on a police officer, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn.

Castillo’s date picked him up at a parent’s house on Dec. 5, 2016, and he drank wine while the two drove to the Bristol County Savings Bank in North Attleboro, prosecutors said. When the two got close to the bank, Castillo asked his date to pull over and he exited her Nissan Maxima.

Prosecutors say Castillo flashed a gun in the face of a bank teller, stated that he was “really hurting” for money, and demanded $1,000. He then came running back to his date, sweating with a gun and cash in hand. Castillo told the woman to “[expletive] go” but she later pulled over in a Dunkin’ parking lot when she saw blue police lights in her rearview mirror. She was not charged in connection with the incident.

Officers pulled Castillo out of the car, at which point he began to violently struggle with them, police said. While resisting arrest, Castillo spit on the officers before yelling, “The gun isn’t even loaded.”

Castillo was found to be in possession of his stepfather’s antique gun and a wallet full of stolen cash.

“I am pleased the defendant was held accountable for this violent robbery and for spitting at the police officers. This type of lawless behavior is simply not acceptable,” Quinn said in a news release.

Castillo was also ordered to serve two years in the Bristol County House of Corrections upon completion of his three-year prison bid.

