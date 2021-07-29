(WHDH) — A man who said he didn’t believe in the coronavirus vaccine is now reportedly hospitalized with a COVID-induced pneumonia.

Cheyne Satter, 27, of Oklahoma, is on a ventilator and in a coma in the ICU at a hospital in Oklahoma City, KOCO-TV reported.

Satter’s wife, Liz, told the news outlet that her husband didn’t believe in the vaccine.

Satter had the mindset that “if he was going to get COVID, then he would have got it already,” according to Liz.

In just a matter of days, Satter reportedly went from not feeling well to a 105-degree fever to a ventilator.

“It moves fast, and it doesn’t stop,” Liz told the news outlet. “The last two weeks have been hell.”

Liz is now urging people who are on the fence about getting vaccinated to go out and get the shot.

“What if I would have just made him go get the shot?” Liz questioned. “He probably wouldn’t be in the position he’s in today.”

Satter is now reportedly facing up to six more months in the hospital, as well as physical therapy.

