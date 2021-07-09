BOSTON (WHDH) - A 22-year-old man who set up a television and Playstation and was playing a game at the Harvard MBTA Station was arrested Tuesday after an officer who stopped to ask him about his set-up found out he had an active warrant, officials said.

An officer responding to a call about the man playing Playstation on the inbound platform arrested Tykell Jones, 22, of Cambridge on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery, when he became cooperative about his set-up, according to transit police.

He is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

