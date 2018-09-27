WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (AP) — A former worker at a Vermont assisted living facility who admitted to sexually assaulting an 83-year-old resident with dementia will spend at least 15 months in prison.

Valley News reports 23-year-old Michael Paton Jr., of Thetford, was sentenced Monday in White River Junction to a suspended 10-to 20-year term. He will remain in prison until he completes a sex offender program. Paton pleaded guilty in May to a felony count of sexual abuse of a vulnerable adult who was unable to consent.

An investigation into Paton began after a co-worker found him in the woman’s room at Valley Terrace in Wilder.

Court documents show Paton later told police and staff that he had sex with the woman in 2017.

Paton must register as a sex offender for life.

