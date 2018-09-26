Man who sparked manhunt after allegedly killing wife in Marshfield due in court

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The man who sparked a massive manhunt after he allegedly killed his estranged wife in Marshfield is set to face a judge in Plymouth District Court Wednesday.

Allen Warner, 47, was taken into custody around 1 p.m. Tuesday after Whitman Dunkin’ Donuts employees called police when Warner drove a stolen tow truck into potted plants at the coffee shop’s South Avenue location, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz announced.

“It just kind of blew our mind,” Dunkin’ Donuts employee Haley Holmes recalled. “We never even though that something like this would even happen like someone like that would come through our drive-through.”

A responding officer analyzed surveillance video and took note of the company logo on the truck before tracking down Warner, Cruz added.

He was booked on a murder charge.

Marshfield police issued an active shooter alert Monday after Warner allegedly chased his estranged wife in his car before pulling a gun and fatally shooting her on Route 3A near Main Street around 6 p.m.

Her gray SUV ended up in the grass along the side of the road but Allen Warner took off, according to Cruz.

Paramedics transported Shana Warner to South Shore Hospital after she dialed 911, Cruz said. She was later pronounced dead just before 6:45 p.m., leaving her father devastated.

“I love her very much. We worked together. We were best friends,” her father Tom DeFilippo. “I’m just going to miss her so much.”

Police immediately launched a massive manhunt and ordered residents to shelter in place.

Shana Warner’s family told 7News that she was planning to marry another man once her divorce was finalized.

Officials said Allen Warner is known to other police departments but has only had one interaction with Marshfield officers. They believe he may be have been stalking the victim.

Officers responding to a report of a suspicious man on School Street last week determined it was Warner, who was wearing a camouflage rain jacket, police said. He allegedly stated he was out collecting cans.

Police are still searching for the gray Toyota Corolla that Allen Warner drove away in on Monday night.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)