(WHDH) — A man who spent 100 days in the hospital battling COVID-19 now owes $80,000 to health care providers.

James Sweeney, 63, of Nevada, was unconscious and hooked up to a ventilator at St. Rose Dominican Hospital from November 2020 to February 2021, KLAS-TV reported.

When he awoke, Sweeney reportedly said that he was told that his insurance would be covering the bills.

He later received a bill that showed a slew of out-of-network claims, which his insurance provider will not cover, according to Sweeney.

“I keep waking up every night, trying to figure out how I’m going to cover these bills,” Sweeney told the news outlet.

Sweeney said that his insurance company told him that the hospital was in his network but the doctors who treated him were not.

In a statement obtained by the news outlet, the hospital said, “As the billing issue in question is between Sound Intensivists and the patient’s insurance, we are unable to speak to any interaction or discussion between those entities. We have taken steps to bring this issue to the attention of Sound and the insurance company and recommend this issue be revisited.”

A GoFundMe has since been set up to help Sweeney with the medical bills.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)