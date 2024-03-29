WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who stabbed a retired Marine in the eye in Worcester has been sentenced to state prison.

Jason Rennie was sentenced to 6 to 8 years in state prison on Thursday in connection with the 2021 stabbing that left retired Marine Tyler Farrara severely injured.

Prosecutors say Farrara came to the aid of a woman who was being assaulted by Rennie when he was stabbed.

“It’s been a really long time, stressful, anxiety ridden, this is my son he’s a good person he doesn’t deserve that,” Farrara’s mother, Tammy said after the sentence was announced.

Farrara said he was happy to have “closure” and “get to see justice in action and finally be done with everything.”

