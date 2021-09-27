(WHDH) — A man pleaded guilty to a third-degree theft charge last Wednesday for stealing a 400-pound slide from a playground in Pasco, Washington.

Dustin A. Bushnell, 30, admitted to the theft that occurred sometime between December 2020 and January 2021, according to his guilty statement obtained by the Union-Bulletin.

An additional charge was dropped in exchange for his plea.

An agreed recommendation between the defense and the prosecution was given to the judge for four days of jail, time served, and a $250 fine, the local news outlet reported.

A detective found the slide mounted on a bunk bed at Bushnell’s home back on Feb. 26 while she was investigating a series of catalytic converter thefts, police said.

Bushnell had sawed off the slide from the playground and repainted it.

Catalytic converters were also allegedly found in the house.

