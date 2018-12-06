Man who stole car, then robbed bank, gets 4 years in prison

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A man who stole a car in Massachusetts then used it as the getaway vehicle after robbing a bank in Rhode Island has been sentenced to four years in prison.

Federal prosecutors said Thursday that 28-year-old Cody Toolis, of Fall River, Massachusetts, was also sentenced to two years of probation and ordered to repay the bank the $460 he stole.

Authorities say on April 2 he stole a car from outside a home in New Bedford, Massachusetts. About two hours later he robbed a Bank Newport branch in Tiverton and fled in the stolen vehicle.

He turned himself in about a week later after learning authorities were after him.

Toolis pleaded guilty in August.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)