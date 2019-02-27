Man who strangled wife gets at least 22 years behind bars

SALEM, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man convicted of strangling his estranged wife in 2015 has been sentenced to 22 years to life in prison.

The Salem News reports that 48-year-old Axel Scherer, of Beverly, was sentenced Tuesday by a judge who called the killing “a truly heinous act.”

Scherer was convicted earlier this month of second-degree murder by a jury that rejected an insanity defense.

Prosecutors say he strangled 45-year-old Edith Black-Scherer on Nov. 16, 2015, with his hands and the drawstring of her sweatshirt, then walked into the Beverly police station to tell officers what he had done. Black-Scherer was found alive but died at a hospital days later.

Scherer has a history of mental illness.

Scherer’s attorney, Michael Phelan, told the judge that his client wanted to apologize.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)