YORK, Maine (AP) — A man who filed a federal lawsuit that said a police officer violated his constitutional rights by using a police dog during a traffic stop has received a $325,000 settlement in the case.

Stephen Brennan sued the town of York and the police officer after the traffic stop in September 2019. The Portsmouth Herald reported the settlement on Tuesday.

Brennan’s attorney, Alexander Spadinger, said York police attempted to portray Brennan as the aggressor in the traffic stop. Brennan suffered multiple injuries as a result of dog bites, and they required months of follow up treatment, Spadinger said.

Kasia Park, an attorney who represented York and the police officer, said the respondents in the case continue to deny any wrongdoing. The parties mediated the case and reached a settlement, and federal court did not make any findings, Park said.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)