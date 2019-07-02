Man who suffered heart attack at Market Basket searching for nurse who saved his life

LITTLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who suffered a heart attack while shopping at a Market Basket in Littleton last month is turning to the public for help in tracking down the nurse who jumped into action to save his life.

John Kane says all he recalls from the frightening shopping trip is clutching the checkout counter, blacking out, and waking up in a speeding ambulance with an EMT standing over him.

“He goes, your heart stopped, you know, full cardiac arrest,” Kane recalled.

Kane says the EMT told him that a nurse in the store rushed over, performed CPR, and used a defibrillator kit to shock him back to life.

“He said that I must have had a guardian angel on my shoulder because there was a nurse a couple of lines over that instantly gave me CPR, first aid, and got my heart going,” he explained. “They had a defibrillator at the store. She zapped me as well.”

Kane left the hospital a week later with a fresh pacemaker scar and a new perspective on life.

“Everything is brighter, food tastes better, and beers are colder,” he said.

Kane says he desperately hopes to find the nurse, who left the store without leaving a name.

“I couldn’t be more thankful,” he said. “She literally pulled me from the jaws of death. It was incredible.”

7NEWS has reached out to Market Basket to obtain surveillance video of the incident but the supermarket chain has not responded to the request.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)