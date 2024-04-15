BOSTON (WHDH) - A local man who suffered a spinal injury while playing high school hockey in 2010 will be taking to the Boston Marathon course with a running partner for the 10th time.

Matt Brown met his running partner Lucas Carr at Boston Children’s Hospital when Matt was 15 years old. He suffered his spinal injury while playing hockey in 2010.

Together, they’ve run 13 marathons. In 2020, Matt launched the Matt Brown Foundation, which supports families that have a loved one who is living with paralysis.

Learn more: https://www.mattbrownfoundation.org/

