SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The man accused of swiping a shark from a San Antonio-area aquarium says he did so because he was concerned about the sea creature’s wellbeing.

Anthony Shannon is charged with felony theft for stealing the horn shark Saturday from the San Antonio Aquarium. The heist was captured on surveillance video . It shows a man grabbing the shark from a petting tank and later wheeling it away in a baby stroller.

The shark was recovered Monday night from Shannon’s home.

Shannon tells San Antonio TV station KENS that he’s an “activist, not a criminal.” He says he became concerned about aquarium conditions he’d posed as a salt distributor about a month ago to take water samples.

The aquarium says its animals are well cared for and water quality is tested daily.

